Linker Coin (LNC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $734.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $2.77 million and $734.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.80 or 0.99996836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005752 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

