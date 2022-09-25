LIQ Protocol Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (LIQ)

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $246,459.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIQ Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LIQ Protocol Profile

LIQ Protocol launched on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

