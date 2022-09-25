Lithium (LITH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $243,280.00

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Lithium has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Lithium has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $243,280.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,076.71 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067190 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium (LITH) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,379,397 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lithium

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium Finance’s Pricing Oracle is a collective-intelligence version of platforms like PitchBook and Crunchbase, powered by cryptocurrency incentives that leverage the immutability of Ethereum’s global asset rails for reliable delivery of quality information. In addition, the participating oracles develop a reputation that enhances their earning potential and rewards increasingly accurate information. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.