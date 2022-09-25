Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $288,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $288,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $200.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $195.94 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

