LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,291.00

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. LITTLE RABBIT has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $36,291.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LITTLE RABBIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LITTLE RABBIT has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004775 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.01643683 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041903 BTC.

About LITTLE RABBIT

LTRBT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. LITTLE RABBIT’s total supply is -9,223,372,036,854,775,808 coins. The official website for LITTLE RABBIT is newlittlerabbit.net. LITTLE RABBIT’s official Twitter account is @LTRBTtwt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LITTLE RABBIT

According to CryptoCompare, “Littlerabbit is a projects on the Binance Smart Chain. Its aim is to maximize users investment with yield farming mechanism that provides sustainable and profitable yields combined with transparent security features.”

