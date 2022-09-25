LuaSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

