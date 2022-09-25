LunchMoney Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $98,803.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,941.95 or 0.99981415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005776 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00066449 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

