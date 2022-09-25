MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0026 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $661,716.00 and $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10896011 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap launched on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 259,237,164 coins. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

