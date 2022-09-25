MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,531.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $116.19 million and $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.marcopolo.link. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

