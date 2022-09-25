Masari Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Masari has a total market cap of $117,936.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm."

