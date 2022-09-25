McAdam LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.16% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,966,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $48.21 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.