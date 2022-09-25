McAdam LLC Acquires 440 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

