McAdam LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

