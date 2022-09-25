McAdam LLC Acquires 943 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $205.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.