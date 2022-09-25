McAdam LLC Buys 2,874 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

