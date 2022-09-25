McAdam LLC Buys 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.03.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
About Invesco QQQ Trust
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
