McAdam LLC Buys 943 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IWO opened at $205.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

