McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 13,768 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 391.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,207 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

