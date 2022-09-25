McAdam LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,968,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 232,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

