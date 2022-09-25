McAdam LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

