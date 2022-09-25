McAdam LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

