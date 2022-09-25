McAdam LLC Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 237.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

