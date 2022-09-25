McAdam LLC Sells 6,193 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.