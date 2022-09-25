McAdam LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.5 %

BJUN opened at $29.44 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.