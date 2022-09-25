McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.