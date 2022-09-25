McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

