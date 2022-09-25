MDsquare Trading Up 247.6% This Week (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the US dollar. MDsquare has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MDsquare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MDsquare alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MDsquare Coin Profile

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MDsquare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MDsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MDsquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MDsquare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.