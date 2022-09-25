Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

