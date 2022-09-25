Medicalveda 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,736.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Medicalveda coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Medicalveda has a market capitalization of $195,976.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Medicalveda Coin Profile

Medicalveda’s launch date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

