Medicalveda (MVEDA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,736.00

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Medicalveda has a market cap of $196,240.00 and $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Medicalveda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda’s launch date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

