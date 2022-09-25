Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Acquires 94,119 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,425,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,568,596.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Down 6.1 %

Medpace stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Medpace by 85.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medpace by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

