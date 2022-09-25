Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

MDT stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

