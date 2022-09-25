Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $164.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00199687 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

