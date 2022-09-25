MerchDAO (MRCH) Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One MerchDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. MerchDAO has a market cap of $225,828.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MerchDAO Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

