MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $117.19 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $117.19 million and $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

