Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,757,370 coins and its circulating supply is 80,757,272 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

