MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0004

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $76,273.99 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014690 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,633,312 coins and its circulating supply is 175,331,384 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.