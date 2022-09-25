Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, with a total value of C$347,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at C$616,574,450.63.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, with a total value of C$360,267.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.14 per share, with a total value of C$390,712.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.36. The company has a market cap of C$23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$38.10 and a 1-year high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

