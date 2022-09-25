MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $1.20

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,943.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00150923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00282894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00748754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00603252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,865,898 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

