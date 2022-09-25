Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

