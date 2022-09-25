Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

