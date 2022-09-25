Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Bit Digital worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.60. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 147.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

