Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $276.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

