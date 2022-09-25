Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,208 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

