Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

