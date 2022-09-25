Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.08% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

