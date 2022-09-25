Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.23

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 26695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

