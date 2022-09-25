Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

