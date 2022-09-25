Moonlana (MOLA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $241,559.00

Moonlana (MOLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Moonlana has a market capitalization of $241,559.00 and approximately $10,460.00 worth of Moonlana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonlana has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Moonlana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moonlana

Moonlana’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Moonlana’s total supply is 4,185,745,923 coins. The Reddit community for Moonlana is https://reddit.com/r/MoonLana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonlana’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonlana’s official website is www.moonlana.com.

Moonlana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonlana is a community based Solana token.”

