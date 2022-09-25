Moonriver 1-Day Volume Tops $4.62 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $112.88 million and $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.77 or 0.00056931 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,481,610 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

